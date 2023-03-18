Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 557,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 254,100 shares.The stock last traded at $43.41 and had previously closed at $42.91.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

