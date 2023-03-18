Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,721,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,705,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 1,259,366 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 198,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 1,070,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,155. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

