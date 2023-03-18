DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.54.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.8 %

DOCN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.08. 3,601,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.