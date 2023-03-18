Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 58.7 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,108,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.18% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

