DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.61.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DKS opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,408,991 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.



