dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.99 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.99 million and $18,383.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00309075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00023761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,888,920 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99202898 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $26,970.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.