Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $46.15. 28,300,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,758,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.