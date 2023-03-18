Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $44.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

