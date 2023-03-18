Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DXLG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,335. The company has a market capitalization of $335.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.47. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

