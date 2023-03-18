Dero One Day Trading Volume Hits $191,913.36 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00017336 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $58.84 million and approximately $191,913.36 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,274.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00311196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00079103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.55 or 0.00548325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00489718 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,367,249 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

