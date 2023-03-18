Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $114.50 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00373713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,481.83 or 0.27162774 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

