DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading 45.5% Lower This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $13,531.18 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

