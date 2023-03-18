DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $605,961.85 and approximately $309.85 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00173653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00080346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00047568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,907,868 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

