Decred (DCR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.92 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Decred has a total market cap of $325.08 million and $2.92 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $21.95 or 0.00080209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00172762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00047498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003835 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,810,487 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

