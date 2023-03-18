Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $447.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,486 shares of company stock worth $16,242,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $109,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $412.24 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $443.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

