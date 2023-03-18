DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

