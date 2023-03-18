DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $2.59 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VOO stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.88. 5,189,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,556. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.