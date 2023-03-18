Dawn Protocol Market Cap Reaches $56.70 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $56.70 million and $2.73 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

