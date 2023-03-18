DataHighway Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $132.39 million and $1.48 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00015000 BTC on major exchanges.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,130,707 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.11505232 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,435,213.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

