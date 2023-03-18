DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading 1.5% Higher

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. 40,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 55,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$85.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.44.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

