DAO Maker (DAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.33 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00006570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $270.96 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

