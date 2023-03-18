Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

