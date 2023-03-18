Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYXT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of CYXT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,018,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,054,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 960,075 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,775,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.