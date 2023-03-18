Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.22.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYXT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of CYXT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $15.42.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
