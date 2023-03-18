Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 2,429,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,423. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,821.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,079 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.