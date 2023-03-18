CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,369. The company has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 750,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

