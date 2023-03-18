CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. 16,807,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,656,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

