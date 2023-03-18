CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is RNC Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $58,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

