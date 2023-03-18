CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Acquires $21,696.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) Director Jane Olvera bought 1,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $21,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Trading Down 5.6 %

CVBF stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.