CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Acquires $21,696.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) Director Jane Olvera bought 1,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $21,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CVB Financial Trading Down 5.6 %
CVBF stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
