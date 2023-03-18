Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Curis Stock Performance

Curis stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

About Curis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Curis by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

