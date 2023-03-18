Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Curis Stock Performance
Curis stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Curis
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Further Reading
