CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Tops $0.0494 on Major Exchanges

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a total market cap of $29.62 million and approximately $728.01 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00369466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.20 or 0.26854095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.