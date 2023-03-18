CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTIC stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.91.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

