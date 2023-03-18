Crypto International (CRI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.67 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $131,451.23 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.45602578 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $129,065.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

