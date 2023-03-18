Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading Down 15.3%

Shares of Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) dropped 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Crossroads Impact Trading Down 15.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.
About Crossroads Impact
Crossroads Impact Corp. is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
