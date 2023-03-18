Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $822.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

