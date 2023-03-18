Critical Analysis: ESAB (ESAB) & Its Peers

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ESAB to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 8.63% 15.88% 6.93% ESAB Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 1 3 0 2.75 ESAB Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ESAB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

ESAB presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 33.80%. Given ESAB’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESAB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESAB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.59 billion $223.75 million 15.96 ESAB Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. ESAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

ESAB pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ESAB pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 22.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ESAB beats its rivals on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

