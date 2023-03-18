CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.59.

Shares of CRSP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,420. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

