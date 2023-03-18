Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRGY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.