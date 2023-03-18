CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
CPI Card Group Stock Performance
PMTS stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.25. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
