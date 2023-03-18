CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

PMTS stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.25. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPI Card Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

