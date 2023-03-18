Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes $783,000 Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.13% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCB traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $37.29. 188,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $282,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,224,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $282,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,224,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

