Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,201. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

