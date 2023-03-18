Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.13. 58,728,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,633,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

