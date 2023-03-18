Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,111,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

