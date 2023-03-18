Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $981,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.46. 1,672,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,867. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

