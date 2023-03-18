Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.70. 10,189,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,343,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

