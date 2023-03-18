Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

Shares of ASML traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,371. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $250.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

