Cox Capital Mgt LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.73% of VersaBank worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VersaBank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 480,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in VersaBank by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VersaBank by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Trading Up 4.6 %

VersaBank stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,560. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of VersaBank in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VersaBank in a report on Monday, December 19th.

VersaBank Profile

(Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.