Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.9 %
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
