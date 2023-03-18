Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 583,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,796. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $530.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter.

KE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

