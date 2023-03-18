Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 35,582 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,582 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,971,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

