Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after buying an additional 165,933 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 19.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after buying an additional 186,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,886,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.71. 786,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.